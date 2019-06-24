Dikembe Mutombo sends Ebola message to Congo amid outbreak

Mutombo, who was born in the Congo, said the Congolese people need to hear the safety messages from someone who they can trust.

Dikembe Mutombo is using his star power to spread a message of caution as an Ebola outbreak continues to spread in east Africa.

The former NBA player partnered with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention to implore the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to take special measures and to be vigilant in preventing the spread of the disease.

Mutombo, who turns 53 Tuesday, also recorded radio and video spots aimed at encouraging people to watch for symptoms of Ebola. He said he wants to use his platform to gain the trust of the Congolese people, since he’s a well-known figure in the country.

“Someone who doesn’t look like you, who doesn’t think like you, who is not from your village, who is from other places, just walk to your village with a nice beautiful white truck and telling you … ‘Inject this chemical into your body to protect you from this deadly virus.’ That’s where there’s a fight. This is where we’re having a conflict,” Mutombo told The Associated Press.

“How do you that build trust? That’s the big problem we’re having in the Congo,” he said. “I believe as a son of Congo, I think my voice can be heard. Because everyone in the country knows my commitment to the humanity and the health.”

Mutombo originally came to the United States in the 1980s to pursue a medical career at Georgetown. However, he was recruited to play for the Hoyas and eventually was drafted fourth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Nuggets.

Known for being one of the best defenders in the league, he played in the NBA until 2009 and was part of the Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks and Rockets.

Aside from his long NBA career, Mutombo is known for his philanthropy work, especially in Africa. He did public service announcements focused on polio and yellow fever in the past and started a foundation that created a hospital adjacent to his hometown of Kinshasa.