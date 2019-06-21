NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson plans to seek LeBron James’ advice

LeBron James said he would be available to talk to Zion Williamson, an offer the No. 1 pick intends to accept.

Zion Williamson plans to take up LeBron James’ offer of advice after being picked first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday, following in the footsteps of James, the NBA great who entered the league in 2003 with the Cavaliers but is now with the Lakers.

Williamson, 18, had long been considered the top prospect of the 2019 class, and James was asked in March if he would be available to help the projected star.

“I’ve got a lot of advice,” James said. “It’s not hard to find me if you want to get it.”

And Williamson intends to follow up on those comments, telling a post-draft news conference: “I actually did see that interview.

“Yeah, I probably will hit him up. Hopefully he responds to me.

“My questions would probably be, ‘What do I have to do to maintain? What do I have to do to just try to make my way to the top?'”

I’m going to shock the world #Believeit — Zion Williamson (@Zionwilliamson) June 22, 2016

Williamson also emulated James at his own 2003 draft night by wearing an all-white suit Thursday.

“I just trusted Adrien [Sauvage, fashion designer] with this suit,” he said. “He said, ‘Your skin will pop in this color.’ I don’t know about that.

“But he’s been in the fashion business for a long time and he trusts my game, ‘So all right, I guess we’ll do the cream-white suit.’

“And when I saw it in person, I was like, ‘You know what, I actually might look good.'”