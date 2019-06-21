NBA Draft 2019: Complete list of every pick by team

Here’s a complete list of every pick in the 2019 NBA Draft broken down by team.
The 2019 NBA Draft has come and gone.
The Pelicans unsurprisingly picked former Duke star Zion Williamson with the top overall pick and the Grizzlies followed by taking Murray State’s Ja Morant. The Knicks rounded out the top three by selecting Williamson’s college teammate, RJ Barrett.
From there, however, there were plenty of trades and surprises.
Atlanta Hawks
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 4
|De’Andre Hunter (acquired from Pelicans via Lakers)
|Virginia
|No. 10
|Cam Reddish
|Duke
|No. 34
|Bruno Fernando (acquired from 76ers)
|Maryland
Boston Celtics
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 14
|Romeo Langford
|Indiana
|No. 22
|Grant Williams
|Tennessee
|No. 33
|Carsen Edwards (acquired via 76ers)
|Purdue
|No. 51
|Tremont Waters
|LSU
Brooklyn Nets
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 31
|Nicolas Claxton
|Georgia
|No. 56
|Jaylen Hands (acquired from Clippers)
|UCLA
Charlotte Hornets
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 12
|PJ Washington
|Kentucky
|No. 36
|Cody Martin
|Nevada
|No. 52
|Jalen McDaniels
|San Diego St.
Chicago Bulls
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 7
|Coby White
|UNC
|No. 38
|Daniel Gafford
|Arkansas
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 5
|Darius Garland
|Vanderbilt
|No. 26
|Dylan Windler
|Belmont
|No. 30
|Kevin Porter Jr. (acquired from Pistons via Bucks)
|USC
Dallas Mavericks
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 45
|Isaiah Roby (acquired from Pistons)
|Nebraska
Denver Nuggets
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 44
|Bol Bol (acquired from Heat)
|Oregon
Detroit Pistons
|Pick
|Player
|School/Country
|No. 15
|Sekou Doumbouya
|France
|No. 37
|Deividas Sirvydis (acquired from Mavericks)
|Lithuania
|No. 57
|Jordan Bone (acquired from 76ers)
|Tennessee
Golden State Warriors
|Pick
|Player
|School/ G League team
|No. 28
|Jordan Poole
|Michigan
|No. 39
|Alen Smailagic (acquired from Pelicans)
|Santa Cruz Warriors
|No. 41
|Eric Paschall (acquired from Heat)
|Villanova
Houston Rockets
No draft picks.
Indiana Pacers
|Pick
|Player
|School/Country
|No. 18
|Goga Bitadze
|Republic of Georgia
Los Angeles Clippers
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 27
|Mfiondu Kabengele (acquired from Nets)
|Florida State
|No. 48
|Terance Mann
|Florida State
Los Angeles Lakers
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 46
|Talen Horton-Tucker (acquired from Magic)
|Iowa State
Memphis Grizzlies
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 2
|Ja Morant
|Murray State
|No. 21
|Brandon Clarke (acquired from Thunder)
|Gonzaga
Miami Heat
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 13
|Tyler Herro
|Kentucky
|No. 32
|KZ Okpala (acquired from Pacers)
|Stanford
Milwaukee Bucks
No draft picks.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 6
|Jarrett Culver (acquired from Suns)
|Texas Tech
|No. 43
|Jaylen Nowell
|Washington
New Orleans Pelicans
|Pick
|Player
|School/Country
|No. 1
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|No. 8
|Jaxson Hayes (acquired from Hawks)
|Texas
|No. 17
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker (acquired from Hawks via Nets)
|Virginia Tech
|No. 35
|Marcos Louzada Silva
|Brazil
New York Knicks
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 3
|RJ Barrett
|Duke
|No. 47
|Ignas Brazdeikis (acquired from Kings)
|Michigan
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 23
|Darius Bazley (acquired from Grizzlies via Jazz)
|N/A
Orlando Magic
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 16
|Chuma Okeke
|Auburn
Philadelphia 76ers
|Pick.
|Player
|School
|No. 20
|Matisse Thybulle (acquired from Celtics)
|Washington
|No. 54
|Marial Shayok
|Iowa State
Phoenix Suns
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 11
|Cameron Johnson (acquired from Timberwolves)
|UNC
|No. 24
|Ty Jerome (acquired from Celtics via 76ers)
|Virginia
Portland Trail Blazers
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 25
|Nassir Little
|UNC
Sacramento Kings
|Pick
|Player
|School/Country
|No. 40
|Justin James
|Wyoming
|No. 55
|Kyle Guy (acquired from Knicks)
|Virginia
|No. 60
|Vanja Marinkovic
|Serbia
San Antonio Spurs
|Pick
|Player
|School/Country
|No. 19
|Luka Samanic
|Croatia
|No. 29
|Keldon Johnson
|Kentucky
|No. 49
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|Miss. St
Toronto Raptors
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 59
|Dewan Hernandez
|Miami
Utah Jazz
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 50
|Jarrell Brantley (acquired from Pacers)
|College of Charleston
|No. 53
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|Hofstra
|No. 58
|Miye Oni (acquired from Warriors)
|Yale
Washington Wizards
|Pick
|Player
|School
|No. 9
|Rui Hachimura
|Gonzaga
|No. 42
|Admiral Schofield (acquired from 76ers)
|Tennessee
