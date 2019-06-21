NBA Draft 2019: Complete list of every pick by team

Here’s a complete list of every pick in the 2019 NBA Draft broken down by team.

The 2019 NBA Draft has come and gone.

The Pelicans unsurprisingly picked former Duke star Zion Williamson with the top overall pick and the Grizzlies followed by taking Murray State’s Ja Morant. The Knicks rounded out the top three by selecting Williamson’s college teammate, RJ Barrett.

“I wouldn’t be here without my mom. She did everything for me.” What a moment for Zion Williamson, who shed tears after being drafted No. 1 overall. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WBVSRPr04K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2019

From there, however, there were plenty of trades and surprises.

Atlanta Hawks

Pick Player School No. 4 De’Andre Hunter (acquired from Pelicans via Lakers) Virginia No. 10 Cam Reddish Duke No. 34 Bruno Fernando (acquired from 76ers) Maryland

Boston Celtics

Pick Player School No. 14 Romeo Langford Indiana No. 22 Grant Williams Tennessee No. 33 Carsen Edwards (acquired via 76ers) Purdue No. 51 Tremont Waters LSU

Brooklyn Nets

Pick Player School No. 31 Nicolas Claxton Georgia No. 56 Jaylen Hands (acquired from Clippers) UCLA

Charlotte Hornets

Pick Player School No. 12 PJ Washington Kentucky No. 36 Cody Martin Nevada No. 52 Jalen McDaniels San Diego St.

Chicago Bulls

Pick Player School No. 7 Coby White UNC No. 38 Daniel Gafford Arkansas

Cleveland Cavaliers

Pick Player School No. 5 Darius Garland Vanderbilt No. 26 Dylan Windler Belmont No. 30 Kevin Porter Jr. (acquired from Pistons via Bucks) USC

Dallas Mavericks

Pick Player School No. 45 Isaiah Roby (acquired from Pistons) Nebraska

Denver Nuggets

Pick Player School No. 44 Bol Bol (acquired from Heat) Oregon

Detroit Pistons

Pick Player School/Country No. 15 Sekou Doumbouya France No. 37 Deividas Sirvydis (acquired from Mavericks) Lithuania No. 57 Jordan Bone (acquired from 76ers) Tennessee

Golden State Warriors

Pick Player School/ G League team No. 28 Jordan Poole Michigan No. 39 Alen Smailagic (acquired from Pelicans) Santa Cruz Warriors No. 41 Eric Paschall (acquired from Heat) Villanova

Houston Rockets

No draft picks.

Indiana Pacers

Pick Player School/Country No. 18 Goga Bitadze Republic of Georgia

Los Angeles Clippers

Pick Player School No. 27 Mfiondu Kabengele (acquired from Nets) Florida State No. 48 Terance Mann Florida State

Los Angeles Lakers

Pick Player School No. 46 Talen Horton-Tucker (acquired from Magic) Iowa State

Memphis Grizzlies

Pick Player School No. 2 Ja Morant Murray State No. 21 Brandon Clarke (acquired from Thunder) Gonzaga

Miami Heat

Pick Player School No. 13 Tyler Herro Kentucky No. 32 KZ Okpala (acquired from Pacers) Stanford

Milwaukee Bucks

No draft picks.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Pick Player School No. 6 Jarrett Culver (acquired from Suns) Texas Tech No. 43 Jaylen Nowell Washington

New Orleans Pelicans

Pick Player School/Country No. 1 Zion Williamson Duke No. 8 Jaxson Hayes (acquired from Hawks) Texas No. 17 Nickeil Alexander-Walker (acquired from Hawks via Nets) Virginia Tech No. 35 Marcos Louzada Silva Brazil

New York Knicks

Pick Player School No. 3 RJ Barrett Duke No. 47 Ignas Brazdeikis (acquired from Kings) Michigan

Oklahoma City Thunder

Pick Player School No. 23 Darius Bazley (acquired from Grizzlies via Jazz) N/A

Orlando Magic

Pick Player School No. 16 Chuma Okeke Auburn

Philadelphia 76ers

Pick. Player School No. 20 Matisse Thybulle (acquired from Celtics) Washington No. 54 Marial Shayok Iowa State

Phoenix Suns

Pick Player School No. 11 Cameron Johnson (acquired from Timberwolves) UNC No. 24 Ty Jerome (acquired from Celtics via 76ers) Virginia

Portland Trail Blazers

Pick Player School No. 25 Nassir Little UNC

Sacramento Kings

Pick Player School/Country No. 40 Justin James Wyoming No. 55 Kyle Guy (acquired from Knicks) Virginia No. 60 Vanja Marinkovic Serbia

San Antonio Spurs

Pick Player School/Country No. 19 Luka Samanic Croatia No. 29 Keldon Johnson Kentucky No. 49 Quinndary Weatherspoon Miss. St

Toronto Raptors

Pick Player School No. 59 Dewan Hernandez Miami

Utah Jazz

Pick Player School No. 50 Jarrell Brantley (acquired from Pacers) College of Charleston No. 53 Justin Wright-Foreman Hofstra No. 58 Miye Oni (acquired from Warriors) Yale

Washington Wizards

Pick Player School No. 9 Rui Hachimura Gonzaga No. 42 Admiral Schofield (acquired from 76ers) Tennessee

All trades reported by ESPN and The Athletic