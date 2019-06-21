NBA |

NBA Draft 2019 rumor roundup: A complete list of trades, news, notes and more

We’ll track all of the 2019 draft night trades and rumors here.

The 2019 NBA Draft is here.

There is plenty of uncertainty after the first three picks — Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett — which means there could be a ton of draft night deals as teams try to move into position to select the players they are targeting.

We’ll track all of the 2019 draft night trades and rumors below:

Pacers go three for one

Indiana turned No. 32 into three picks as it received three future second rounders in a deal with the Heat.

76ers stay busy, as well

Philadelphia sent veteran Jonathon Simmons to the Wizards and received a 2019 second-round pick (No. 42) in return.

Cavaliers add another scorer

Kevin Porter Jr. is heading to Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded four second-rounders to the Pistons for the 30th selection and picked the USC guard.

Clippers acquire a pick from Nets

The Nets dealt the No. 27 pick away to the Clippers, who took Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele.

Celtics trade again

The Celtics had a busy draft night. Boston traded the 24th pick, which it landed from the 76ers in a previous deal, to the Suns. Boston received a 2020 first-round pick in the deal.

The Celtics also moved Aron Baynes to Phoenix, according to The Athletic.

Grizzlies make a move

Memphis acquired the 21st pick from the Thunder in exchange for the No. 23 selection and a 2024 second-rounder, according to ESPN. The Grizzlies then took Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke.

76ers, Celtics agree to deal

The Celtics have agreed to trade the 20th pick, Matisse Thybulle, to the 76ers in exchange for the 24th and 33rd selections.

No Tacko Fall for the Knicks?

New York worked out 7-6 center Tacko Fall and was reportedly considering taking him in the second round. However, it doesn’t appear like the Knicks are planning to pick Fall, according to the New York Post.

76ers hoping for Little or Porter?

The 76ers are targeting North Carolina forward Nassir Little or USC guard Kevin Porter Jr., according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. They’re “working the phones to try to trade up” for one of the two players.

Thunder want to trade back

The Thunder are looking to trade back from No. 21. They reportedly want to shed salary and center Steven Adams, wing Andre Roberson and guard Dennis Schroder are “very available.”

Hornets make pick

The Hornets were looking to make a trade and were discussing deals while they were on the clock. Yet, they held onto the pick and took Kentucky’s PJ Washington.

The first big surprise

The Suns picked North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson at No. 11. The 6-9 wing was widely projected to be taken in the 20s.

Bulls say they never shopped Zach LaVine

The Bulls picked Coby White at No. 7. They reportedly had been looking to move up, but claim they did not shop Zach LaVine in any potential deal, according to the New York Times. The team sees LaVine as a “foundational piece.”

Frank Ntilikina staying in New York?

The Knicks were reportedly “extremely open” to trading Frank Ntilikina on draft night. The guard, however, is expected to remain with the team, at least through Thursday.

Hawks had a target in mind

The Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. They traded up with the hopes of picking him, according to ESPN.

That was fast

The Timberwolves traded for the No. 6 pick earlier Thursday. They “engaged in multiple conversations” about flipping that pick but ultimately held on to it.

The Cavaliers tried to move the fifth pick?

Cleveland was open to trading the No. 5 pick, according to multiple reports. It received inquiries from three teams, including the Celtics and Bulls, according to Cleveland.com. But, it stood pat and took Darius Garland out of Vanderbilt.

How many trades will there be?

There’s expected to be “a whole lot of action” at the bottom of the first round, an executive told the New York Times.

Timberwolves move up to No. 6

The Timberwolves acquired the No. 6 pick from the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Dario Saric and the No. 11 selection, according to ESPN. Minnesota had been trying to jump up throughout the week and also inquired about the No. 4 and 5 picks. It was the second trade made by the Suns on Thursday as they also sent TJ Warren and a second-rounder to the Pacers.

Minnesota is also “actively exploring options” to move Andrew Wiggins, according to SI.

Pelicans do not hold on to No. 4 pick

The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 pick from the Lakers in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. But, they did not hold onto it.

New Orleans moved that selection to the Hawks and received the 8th, 17th and 35th picks in 2019 as well as a protected 2020 pick in return, according to ESPN. The Pelicans also sent Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

Pacers deal for TJ Warren

The Pacers acquired wing TJ Warren and the No. 32 pick from the Suns in exchange for cash considerations. Warren averaged 18 points in 43 games for Phoenix last season but has three years and about $35 million remaining on his contract.

Hawks sell two second-round picks

The Hawks sold the No. 41 pick to the Warriors on Thursday and, one day before, sent the No. 44 pick to the Heat.

Bucks shed salary

Milwaukee traded Tony Snell and the No. 30 pick to the Pistons in exchange for Jon Leuer. The deal saved the Bucks about $4 million this year and cleared Snell’s $12 million contract in 2020-21, according to ESPN.

This story will be updated throughout the draft. 

