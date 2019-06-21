Little, who spent just one year at North Carolina, was projected as a top-15 pick in this year’s draft.

Nassir Little fell down the draft board Thursday and was eventually selected as the 25th overall pick by the Trail Blazers.

Little, who spent just one year at North Carolina, was widely projected as a top-15 pick in this year’s draft.

However, in his only season as a Tar Heel, Little did not live up to his own expectations.

“I think I shoot better than I showcased at UNC,” Little said at the NBA Combine, via 247Sports.com. “I can handle the ball better. That’s pretty much it — everything else you guys already know.”

Little shot just 26.9% from 3-point range and averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

He admitted he wasn’t sure of his role playing behind teammate Cameron Johnson, who was selected with the 11th overall pick by the Suns.

“I’m not sure what I was able to do at UNC,” Little added. “It was hard to understand exactly what my role was — especially on offense. It created a lot of hesitancy.

“It was being unsure, playing out of position, not knowing my position on the floor was the cause of my hesitancy.”

He was Portland’s first selection of the draft.