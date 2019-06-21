We’ll track all of the 2019 draft night trades and rumors here.

The 2019 NBA Draft is here.

There is plenty of uncertainty after the first three picks — Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett — which means there could be a ton of draft night deals as teams try to move into position to select the players they are targeting.

“I wouldn’t be here without my mom. She did everything for me.” What a moment for Zion Williamson, who shed tears after being drafted No. 1 overall. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WBVSRPr04K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2019

We’ll track all of the 2019 draft night trades and rumors below:

Clippers acquire a pick from Nets

The Nets dealt the No. 27 pick away to the Clippers, who took Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele.

Clippers are focused on Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/penWFTZG5p — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Celtics trade again

The Celtics had a busy draft night. Boston traded the 24th pick, which it landed from the 76ers in a previous deal, to the Suns. Boston received a 2020 first-round pick in the deal.

The Suns are sending the Celtics a 2020 first-round pick via the Bucks in Ty Jerome trade, league sources tells @TimBontemps and me. https://t.co/9bD2Q2gnQ5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

The Celtics also moved Aron Baynes to Phoenix, according to The Athletic.

Grizzlies make a move

Memphis acquired the 21st pick from the Thunder in exchange for the No. 23 selection and a 2024 second-rounder, according to ESPN. The Grizzlies then took Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke.

76ers, Celtics agree to deal

The Celtics have agreed to trade the 20th pick, Matisse Thybulle, to the 76ers in exchange for the 24th and 33rd selections.

Deal is agreed on — and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

No Tacko Fall for the Knicks?

New York worked out 7-6 center Tacko Fall and was reportedly considering taking him in the second round. However, it doesn’t appear like the Knicks are planning to pick Fall, according to the New York Post.

Some players Knicks have considered at 55 in 2nd round include Jalen McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Miye Oni, Zyland Cheatham. Probably won’t be a Tacko Thursday for Knicks, I’m told. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 21, 2019

76ers hoping for Little or Porter?

The 76ers are targeting North Carolina forward Nassir Little or USC guard Kevin Porter Jr., according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. They’re “working the phones to try to trade up” for one of the two players.

Don’t be surprised if the #Sixers snag Nassir Little or Kevin Porter Jr if available. The team is working the phones to try to trade up, but hope they fall, according to a league source. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 21, 2019

Thunder want to trade back

The Thunder are looking to trade back from No. 21. They reportedly want to shed salary and center Steven Adams, wing Andre Roberson and guard Dennis Schroder are “very available.”

Oklahoma City is engaged in several conversations with teams to move back in first-round from No. 21, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Hornets make pick

The Hornets were looking to make a trade and were discussing deals while they were on the clock. Yet, they held onto the pick and took Kentucky’s PJ Washington.

Charlotte is still discussing trades with the No. 12 pick, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

The first big surprise

The Suns picked North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson at No. 11. The 6-9 wing was widely projected to be taken in the 20s.

Bulls say they never shopped Zach LaVine

The Bulls picked Coby White at No. 7. They reportedly had been looking to move up, but claim they did not shop Zach LaVine in any potential deal, according to the New York Times. The team sees LaVine as a “foundational piece.”

The Bulls, up next here at No. 7, are adamant that they did NOT shop Zach LaVine in an attempt to move up in this draft and see LaVine as a foundational piece — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2019

Frank Ntilikina staying in New York?

The Knicks were reportedly “extremely open” to trading Frank Ntilikina on draft night. The guard, however, is expected to remain with the team, at least through Thursday.

Latest I am hearing is that Frank Ntilikina survives the night in NY – of course subject to change with offers, but no deal in place. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 20, 2019

Hawks had a target in mind

The Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. They traded up with the hopes of picking him, according to ESPN.

That was fast

The Timberwolves traded for the No. 6 pick earlier Thursday. They “engaged in multiple conversations” about flipping that pick but ultimately held on to it.

Minnesota is engaged in multiple conversations on the No. 6 pick acquired in the deal with Phoenix, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Cavaliers tried to move the fifth pick?

Cleveland was open to trading the No. 5 pick, according to multiple reports. It received inquiries from three teams, including the Celtics and Bulls, according to Cleveland.com. But, it stood pat and took Darius Garland out of Vanderbilt.

How many trades will there be?

There’s expected to be “a whole lot of action” at the bottom of the first round, an executive told the New York Times.

Timberwolves move up to No. 6

The Timberwolves acquired the No. 6 pick from the Suns on Thursday in exchange for Dario Saric and the No. 11 selection, according to ESPN. Minnesota had been trying to jump up throughout the week and also inquired about the No. 4 and 5 picks. It was the second trade made by the Suns on Thursday as they also sent TJ Warren and a second-rounder to the Pacers.

Minnesota president Gersson Rosas tried to get to No. 4, No. 5 and finally moved up to No. 6. https://t.co/92ro1J5uP3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Minnesota is also “actively exploring options” to move Andrew Wiggins, according to SI.

Pelicans do not hold on to No. 4 pick

The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 pick from the Lakers in the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade. But, they did not hold onto it.

New Orleans moved that selection to the Hawks and received the 8th, 17th and 35th picks in 2019 as well as a protected 2020 pick in return, according to ESPN. The Pelicans also sent Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Atlanta is also sending a Cleveland heavily protected first-round pick in 2020 to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Pacers deal for TJ Warren

The Pacers acquired wing TJ Warren and the No. 32 pick from the Suns in exchange for cash considerations. Warren averaged 18 points in 43 games for Phoenix last season but has three years and about $35 million remaining on his contract.

Suns will send the No. 32 pick to Pacers too, source tells ESPN. Pacers are taking Warren into salary cap space. https://t.co/NN0gxs4e8L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Pacers will send cash to Suns in deal, league source tells ESPN. Suns wanted to unload the three years, $35M on Warren’s deal to create space. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Hawks sell two second-round picks

The Hawks sold the No. 41 pick to the Warriors on Thursday and, one day before, sent the No. 44 pick to the Heat.

Can confirm @wojespn report of Hawks trading No. 41 pick to Warriors for 2024 second-round pick and cash considerations. Was in the works last night. — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) June 20, 2019

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired a second-round pick (#44 overall) in the 2019 #NBADraft from Atlanta in exchange for a future conditional second-round pick and cash considerations. The pick originally belonged to Charlotte and was acquired by Atlanta in a previous trade. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 19, 2019

Bucks shed salary

Milwaukee traded Tony Snell and the No. 30 pick to the Pistons in exchange for Jon Leuer. The deal saved the Bucks about $4 million this year and cleared Snell’s $12 million contract in 2020-21, according to ESPN.

So the Pistons will be have the 15th and 30th picks in the draft on Thursday. Bucks saved $4M in salary this year, and won’t have Snell’s $12M in salary on books for 2020-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

This story will be updated throughout the draft.