NBA Draft 2019 rumors: Hawks may move up to get Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter

Atlanta is possibly interested in moving up from No. 8 to get Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter at some point in the first seven picks, according to ESPN.

The Hawks were the only team that worked out Hunter privately leading up to the draft.

Atlanta has been involved in trade rumors for the last several weeks.

It has been reported the team has thought about packaging the No. 8 and No. 10 picks to move up to No. 4 to grab Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver.

And the most recent report obviously links Atlanta to the man who locked up Culver in the National Championship game.

Hunter is about as NBA ready as it gets in this year’s draft. He already has an NBA body, is one of the best on-ball defenders in the draft and a very good 3-point shooter.

He shot 43.8 percent from long distance this season and was 41.9 percent in two years with the Cavaliers.

Hunter is very similar to Culver in that they both shoot the ball well and play very good defense. The fact Atlanta has interest in both players makes sense especially considering general manager Travis Schlenk’s comments leading up to the draft.

“I’ve said it 100 times, and it sounds really elementary, but being able to dribble, pass and shoot in today’s league is really important,” Schlenk told The Athletic. “If you’re a guy out there and you can’t do those things, you’re almost a liability. I would have no problem adding another 6-7 to 6-10 guy who can play on the perimeter to the roster because they’ll just find a way for them to get on the floor.”