NBA Draft 2019 rumors: Warriors actively looking to acquire more picks

The Warriors have been one of the “most active teams” trying to acquire additional selections, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. They already purchased the No. 41 pick from the Hawks before the draft Thursday.

Stars Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL) suffered serious injuries in the Finals and both will be free agents this summer. Even if they do re-sign with the Warriors, they’ll be sidelined for much, if not all, of next season.

The Warriors’ bench declined in 2018-19, as well, and they’ll need to add multiple rotation pieces in the upcoming months.

“(We’re looking for) good young players, whatever position they are,” Golden State general manager Bob Myers said earlier this week, via the Mercury News. “Those players have the most value in the NBA — rookie contract players that show themselves to have a skill and can play.

“Especially next year, we afford more opportunity for who we pick. Maybe we get a guy who can step in. We will have more opportunity next year. No matter what happens in free agency, we’ll have more of an opportunity for a young guy.”

The Warriors’ attempt at a three-peat came up short when they fell to the Raptors in the Finals in six games last week. They hold the No. 28 pick in the first round, as well.

“You want a guy you can project playing in the playoffs,” Myers said. “That’s what we’re all trying to do — win playoff games. Can you find a guy that has a skill? Can you find a guy that you believe has the potential to do it?”

Golden State is projected to take former Belmont forward Dylan Windler at No. 28 in Sporting News’ latest mock draft.