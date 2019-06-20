The deal saves the Bucks about $4 million this year and cleared Snell’s $12 million contract in 2020-21, according to ESPN.

The Bucks will not have a first-round pick in 2019.

Milwaukee is sending Tony Snell and the No. 30 pick in Thursday’s draft to the Pistons in exchange for Jon Leuer, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

The deal saves the Bucks about $4 million this year and cleared Snell’s $12 million contract in 2020-21, the report says.

Milwaukee can now create up to $14 million in cap space this summer, according to a separate report from ESPN.

The Pistons hold the 15th, 30th and 45th picks in the 2019 draft. Snell could also develop into a reliable rotation player for them.

The 27-year-old wing averaged 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds for Milwaukee last season. He shot 45.2% from the field and connected on 39.7% of his 3-point attempts.

The Bucks finished 2018-19 with a 60-22 record and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, where they fell to the Raptors in six games.

Detroit, meanwhile, earned the eighth seed in the East and was swept by Milwaukee in the first round.