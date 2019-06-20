Los Angeles is now shopping the contracts of reserves Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga, according to a report from ESPN.

The Lakers reportedly acquired Anthony Davis last weekend in one of the biggest trades in NBA history. But, they may have regrets about some of the aspects of the deal.

Los Angeles could have less cap space to pursue a third star to pair with Davis and LeBron James because of the way it handled the transaction, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance Wednesday on “The Jump.”

Shelburne reported:

“This is all so unnecessary, too. The way this trade was constructed, this should have been first and foremost on their minds as they were talking to the Pelicans. … If this was really their plan, they want to have a third star, this should have been central to their conversations with the Pelicans. My understanding is, it was not. It went all the way down the road and it has been described to me as the Lakers called back after everything had been discussed about this.”

The Lakers also never asked Davis to waive his trade kicker, which would have given them an extra $4.1 million to spend this summer, according to a report from Bleacher Report.

Los Angeles is now shopping the contracts of reserves Mo Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga to other teams in the hopes of clearing more cap space after the Davis deal, according to ESPN. Those three players, who combined to average 10.2 points per game last season in limited playing time, are set to earn around $5 million in 2019-20.

Los Angeles has been linked to Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving, among others. But, if the team makes no more moves, it’s only expected to have around $23 million available this offseason and will not be able to offer a max contract.

The Lakers reportedly have interest in Bobby Portis, Marcus Morris and Al Horford, as well. They’re also “aggressively pursuing the purchase of second-round picks,” according to ESPN.

The Pelicans sent Davis to Los Angeles in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 selection in 2019.