NBA Draft 2019 news: Heat acquire second-round pick from Hawks

Miami Heat

The Hawks received a 2024 conditional second-round pick from the Heat in return.

The Heat are accumulating assets for Thursday’s draft.

Miami has acquired a second-round pick (No. 44) from the Hawks in return for cash considerations and a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

The Heat announced the deal Wednesday.

Had Miami not made this deal, it would have only had one selection in the 2019 draft.

But, now it has the No. 13 and No. 44 picks.

Atlanta holds the No. 8, 10 and 17 picks in the first round alone. It is reportedly trying to package its first two picks in order to move up to No. 4.

Jarrett Culver could be the target, though several teams are also looking to move up into that spot for Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland.

The NBA Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

