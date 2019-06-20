The 29-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 67 games last season.

The Celtics appear like they’re looking to retool their roster.

Boston has been “sniffing around” about a potential deal for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz and Zach Lowe reported during a recent episode of “The Lowe Post.”

Lowe Post podcast: @kevinarnovitz and I on the AD mega-trade, what’s next for LA and New Orleans, Boston’s year from hell, free agency questions, much morehttps://t.co/YkZu0PUvOt — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 17, 2019

The 29-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 67 games last season. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

Holiday has three seasons remaining on the five-year, $126 million contract he signed with the Pelicans in July 2017.

Holiday could be available if the Pelicans decide to move in a younger direction after completing one of the biggest trades in NBA history last week. New Orleans sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 selection in 2019.

They could flip that pick to move up or acquire a veteran and they’re also considering moving back, according to a report from ESPN. The Pelicans have also been linked to Wizards star Bradley Beal.

The Celtics, meanwhile, entered the season as the favorites to win the East but finished with a 49-33 record and were eliminated by the Bucks in five games in the conference semifinals. They’re expected to lose both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency.

Boston has “checked in recently” with the Rockets about a trade for center Clint Capela, according to an earlier report from SNY. It also may be looking to trade up in Thursday’s draft.