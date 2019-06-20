Kyle Korver no longer considering retirement, report says

Korver, 38, was dealt from the Jazz to the Grizzlies on Wednesday as part of a reported trade for Mike Conley Jr.

After considering calling it a career, Kyle Korver is now contemplating playing beyond 2020.

According to The New York Times, which cited an unidentified source with knowledge of his thinking, the veteran is likely to play another season and maybe even two despite saying he would consider retirement this offseason.

Korver, who was dealt from the Jazz to the Grizzlies on Wednesday as part of a reported trade for Mike Conley Jr., said in April he was considering retirement after the Jazz’s first-round loss to the Rockets.

“There’s a real cost as you get older,” Korver said at the time, per the Deseret News. “There’s what you need to put into the game, but there’s also a family cost. That’s probably where I’m at is weighing that cost.”

Korver, 38, has one more nonguaranteed year remaining on his contract signed with the Jazz before Wednesday’s trade. The Grizzlies reportedly will receive Korver, Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, the 23rd overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft and a future first-round pick for Conley.

Korver was selected by the Nets in the second round of the 2003 draft before immediately being traded to the 76ers. He’s also had stints with the Bulls, Hawks and Cavaliers.

The All-Star sharpshooter averaged 8.6 points in 58 regular-season and playoff games off the bench for the Jazz after being traded by the Cavs during the season.