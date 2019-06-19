Capela averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Rockets last season.

The Celtics could be looking to acquire an impact center.

Boston has “checked in recently” with the Rockets about a potential deal for center Clint Capela, according to a report from SNY.

Something worth noting regarding the Celtics: Boston and Houston had checked in recently about a potential trade involving Clint Capela, per SNY sources. ESPN reported recently that the Rockets had made much of their roster available via trade. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 19, 2019

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has made “all players and picks” available this offseason, according to an earlier report from ESPN. It is highly unlikely the team moves star James Harden, though, that report notes.

Capela averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Rockets last season. He signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the team last July.

Houston finished 2018-19 with a 53-29 record but fell to the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State has eliminated Houston from the playoffs in two straight seasons.

Houston is also reportedly expected to explore dealing Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker while Chris Paul has asked the team to move him because his relationship with Harden is “unsalvageable,” according to an earlier report from Yahoo Sports.

Paul, however, does not have much value on the trade market because of the $125 million remaining on his contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday during an appearance on CBS Sports Network.

“James Harden loves the isolation game….Chris Paul and other members of that team have gone to Coach D’Antoni and said, ‘Listen, we have to include more play sets, we have to include more ball movement.'” – @ShamsCharania joins #T2S to talk Rockets and upcoming NBA free agency. pic.twitter.com/ZC5wfnZkGW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 18, 2019

“I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told reporters last month. “We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we can to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

The Celtics, meanwhile, entered the season as the favorites in the East, but they registered a 49-33 record and were topped by the Bucks in five games in the conference semifinals.

Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this summer and his chances of re-signing with the Celtics are reportedly low. Al Horford is reportedly planning to leave Boston and sign a long-term contract with a different team, as well.