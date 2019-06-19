NBA trade rumors: Rockets’ Chris Paul demands trade; James Harden offers ultimatum

The two star players’ relationship is reportedly “unsalvageable.”

The town isn’t big enough for Chris Paul and James Harden.

Paul has demanded the Rockets trade him while Harden has gone to the organization and said “It’s him or me,” according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

It all came to a head after the Rockets lost in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Paul then asked to be traded while Harden offered his ultimatum.

According to Yahoo Sports, Paul and Harden went nearly two months during the season without speaking to each other while the former Clippers guard reportedly repeatedly complained to coach Mike D’Antoni about how the offense ran with the 2018 MVP on the court.

Harden reportedly has not responded to any of Paul’s attempts to communicate with him this offseason.

“There’s no respect at all, on either side,” a source told Yahoo Sports. “They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn’t respect James’ standing in the league, and James doesn’t respect the work Chris has put in to this point.”

Paul would love to be traded, but his contract makes that difficult. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason and it might simply be too much money to move.

That contract has been a point of contention in the front office as well as owner Tilman Fertitta has reportedly complained about it ever since.

It is unclear how this situation will be resolved, but for now, it looks like a relationship that simply cannot be salvaged.