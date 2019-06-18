Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and three were arrested, according to Toronto Police.

Four people were injured in a shooting during Monday’s rally for the NBA champion Raptors that sent panicked fans scurrying for cover at the end of an hours-long victory parade.

According to the Toronto Star, police arrested three people and recovered two firearms shortly after the shooting in Nathan Phillips Square that caused chaos in an area around Bay and Albert Streets in the city.

None of the injuries are life threatening, police said, and investigators were asking for any video of the incident to help in their work that is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip’s Square

**Update**

-4 victims located

-None of the injuries are life threatening

-3 people arrested

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigators wish any video to assist in investigation

-Please use portal: https://t.co/NGv3aZdlDO

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Raptors play-by-play broadcaster Matt Devlin told the crowd there was an “emergency that is being dealt with” during the ceremony.

The Raptors ceremony has been interrupted for a serious incident. pic.twitter.com/JIzOuNzvsb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 17, 2019

Toronto was just four days removed from defeating the Warriors in six games in the 2019 NBA Finals to win its first title in franchise history. An estimated 1.5 million attended the championship parade, according to ESPN.