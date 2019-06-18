The Raptors beat the Warriors on Thursday to win their first championship in franchise history and Toronto partied like a champ on Monday.

Cancel everything in Toronto for the rest of the week, because the city shut it down for Monday’s NBA championship celebrations.

The Raptors wasted no time gearing up for Monday’s championship parade to celebrate the team’s first title following their 114-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

They couldn’t get started without Drake.

Drake’s jacket for Raptors title parade pic.twitter.com/CEZVDIctKo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2019

Around 10 a.m. ET, the festivities officially got started.

“Anything is possible.”@sergeibaka‘s message to kids all across the world. pic.twitter.com/UVfD0AJlkL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

Jeremy Lin, who signed jerseys for fans as his bus rolled by, also showered them in champagne.

jeremy lin signing a jersey for a raptor fan >>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/gDYkiCoAVO — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

J-Lin broke out the champagne. Life of a champion. (via @JLin7) pic.twitter.com/TblSY4yRo4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2019

Kawhi Leonard even cracked a smile.

“Thank you Canada for the support. We did it!” Kawhi is living it up as he celebrates the @Raptors‘ title! pic.twitter.com/ME1PB4Bfyx — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

And the day is still young.

For Canada! Reigning #NBAGLeague MVP and Canada native @ChrisBoucher talks about his journey and what this NBA title means for his home country #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/PIJ3EGN8pP — NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 17, 2019