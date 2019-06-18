NBA |

Raptors parade 2019: Toronto goes off celebrating first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors celebrate after securing their maiden NBA title.

The Raptors beat the Warriors on Thursday to win their first championship in franchise history and Toronto partied like a champ on Monday.

Cancel everything in Toronto for the rest of the week, because the city shut it down for Monday’s NBA championship celebrations.

The Raptors wasted no time gearing up for Monday’s championship parade to celebrate the team’s first title following their 114-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

They couldn’t get started without Drake.

Around 10 a.m. ET, the festivities officially got started.

Jeremy Lin, who signed jerseys for fans as his bus rolled by, also showered them in champagne.

Kawhi Leonard even cracked a smile.

And the day is still young.

