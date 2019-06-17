Horford, 33, has one year remaining on a four-year, $113 million deal and a player option he may decline for the 2019-20 season.

Al Horford could stay in Boston a little longer.

The big man is discussing an extension with the Celtics, according to a report from the Boston Herald.

Horford, 33, has one year remaining on a four-year, $113 million deal and a player option he may decline for the 2019-20 season worth $30.1 million. It is unclear how the possible departure of star point guard Kyrie Irving could impact Horford’s decision.

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 2018-19 and is expected to have a slew of options should he become an unrestricted free agent.

The Celtics struck out at trying to trade for Pelicans star Anthony Davis and were unwilling to part with young wing Jayson Tatum. But they also reportedly had some interest in Rockets center Clint Capela.

Boston finished last season with a 49-33 record but was eliminated from the playoffs by the Bucks in the second round.

Members of the young core like Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier led an impressive postseason push in 2017-18, but ultimately fell short of the NBA Finals after losing to Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals.