Raptors coach Nick Nurse set to lead Canada at World Cup

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse

After guiding the Raptors to their first NBA title, Nick Nurse is preparing to coach Canada.

NBA championship-winning coach Nick Nurse plans to lead Canada at this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Nurse guided the Raptors to their first title after dethroning the two-time defending champion Warriors.

With a championship under his belt, Nurse is now set to coach a Canada team potentially boasting Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray and Cory Joseph when the World Cup starts in August.

“I’m getting ready to take another situation soon because I think it’s going to make me a better coach,” the 51-year-old — who landed the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his rookie season — told reporters Sunday.

Pressed on whether he was talking about Canada, who is looking for a new coach after Jay Triano stepped down in March, Nurse confirmed a deal was “just about done”.

Nurse added: “It’s something I’m looking forward to doing… I learned a lot as a coach in that run and I’m hoping this experience will do the same.

“It’s a unique time with the World Cup and the Olympics within a short 13- to 14-month window. And it fits in OK. I’m just giving up some vacation time.”

Canada will come up against Australia, led by 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons, Lithuania and Senegal in Group H at the World Cup.

