New Orleans ended up sending Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks.

The Knicks were hoping to acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans. But, they weren’t able to put together a competitive package, according to a report from the New York Post.

The report adds:

“The Post reported last week the Pelicans didn’t view the Knicks’ young assets as especially attractive in comparison to other Davis suitors, feeling they needed a third team more than any other squad involved. “According to an NBA source, the Knicks ‘weren’t close’ to having a major package to entice New Orleans on a deal.”

The Knicks’ offer for Davis would have included the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft and another future selection. New York also was willing to give New Orleans a “choice” of young players from a group that featured Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, according to the report.

New Orleans, meanwhile, reportedly sent Davis to the Lakers this weekend in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

The Knicks are hoping to have a busy offseason as they’ll reportedly pursue multiple stars. They’ve been linked to Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Kevin Durant — who ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

New York is expected to pick former Duke star RJ Barrett at No. 3 during the draft Thursday.

R.J. Barrett won’t be meeting with any other teams, and says that he wants to be a Knick: “This is the place I want to be, I hope they draft me” pic.twitter.com/E1i11C1C17 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 10, 2019

“We’re excited about where we are,’’ Knicks president Steve Mills said last month, via the Post. “We know we’ll get a good player at three. So, it’s something we’re excited about and look forward to. We want to build this team the right way. We’ve always said we’re going to continue to work hard during the draft process. We believe we’re a team that can draft well.’’

The Lakers will reportedly pursue Leonard, Walker and Jimmy Butler to pair with LeBron James and Davis, as well.