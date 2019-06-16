Ingram and Hart posted their reactions to the trade on Instagram.

Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart weren’t afraid to let their feelings show after the Lakers traded them to the Pelicans as part of a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis.

The two had similar reactions and seemed happy to be sent out of Los Angeles.

After reports came out Saturday of the trade, Ingram posted a smiling face emoji to his Instagram story.

From Brandon Ingram’s IG story… pic.twitter.com/85UNv5sj2K — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 15, 2019

Hart followed Ingram’s move by posting a photo of himself with a big smile on his Instagram story.

From Josh Hart’s IG story…. pic.twitter.com/CEsbZl6UYl — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 15, 2019

Along with Ingram and Hart, Lonzo Ball was sent to the Pelicans in addition to three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft, according to ESPN. The first-round picks extend as far as an unprotected swap in 2025.

While Ball didn’t publicly react to the trade news, Ball’s father, LaVar Ball, had plenty to say about it.

“I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “Guarantee it.

“They’re going to regret it. I’m going to have fun with it. Because I told you all, it was crashing down. Now [the Lakers] completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back. I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you can survive this. You let him go, oh, it’s going to be a cold day in hell. Trust and believe that.”

The Pelicans finished last season with a 33-49 record, missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.