Magic Johnson congratulated Jeannie Buss and LeBron James in his initial tweet, but took four tries to congratulate Rob Pelinka.

Magic Johnson knew exactly what he was doing.

The former president of basketball operations for the Lakers congratulated the Lakers for making a reported deal for Anthony Davis on Saturday, but he left out one notable name in his first complimentary tweet.

“Great job by Owner Jeanie Buss bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers!” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Laker Nation, the Lakers are back in a championship hunt! Congratulations to the entire organization. I know LeBron James has a big smile on his face. I’m loving this!!”

Great job by Owner Jeanie Buss bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers! Laker Nation, the Lakers are back in a championship hunt! Congratulations to the entire organization. I know LeBron James has a big smile on his face. I’m loving this!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Notice the name which does not appear in this tweet. It’s none other than general manger Rob Pelinka who is now making all of the organizational moves for the team.

Johnson even doubled down with not bringing up Pelinka in a follow-up tweet.

“Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she’s doing just that!” he wrote.

Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she’s doing just that! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

And in a third effort he brought up the team’s cap space rather than Pelinka.

And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

There’s probably good reason for this as Johnson said Pelinka was backstabbing him during the season on ESPN’s “First Take” after he resigned from his position with the Lakers on the final day of the regular season.

“If you’re going to talk about betrayal,” he said, “It’s only with Rob.”

“If you’re going to talk betrayal, it’s only with Rob [Pelinka].” —@magicjohnson on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/K0sSLK2rhB — First Take (@FirstTake) May 20, 2019

Johnson told “First Take” agents contacted him and told him to “watch out for” Pelinka during the season.

“If you want to elevate yourself, I’m all for that,” Johnson said. “But there’s a way to get that, and it’s not talking about the person that’s above you.”

He eventually did get to congratulating Pelinka but it took him four tweets and 13 minutes to do so.

“Great trade Rob Pelinka!” he wrote. “Job well done.”

Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Johnson might not be over the alleged “backstabbing” from Pelinka.