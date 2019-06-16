NBA |

LaVar Ball on Lakers trading son Lonzo: They’ll never win another championship

Lavar Ball

“We want to be in L.A.,” Ball said in February. “But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans.”

LaVar Ball learned his son Lonzo had been traded from Los Angeles to New Orleans in an interesting way.

LaVar, who was at a Drew League game to watch his youngest son LaMelo play Saturday, found out his son had been moved to bring in Anthony Davis via the venue’s PA system, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Lonzo was dealt alongside Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft.

When asked about his feelings on the move LaVar responded: “Lonzo works good with anybody so it’s not a big deal.”

He continued: “I guarantee… it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.”

This probably wasn’t LaVar’s preferred method, and he probably isn’t too excited about the destination. He said he didn’t want Lonzo to play for the Pelicans earlier this year, when his name first came up as a possible piece in an Anthony Davis deal.

“We want to be in L.A.,” Ball said in February. “But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.”

However, LaVar wasn’t able to speak this into existence like he did when he said his son would be drafted by the Lakers in 2017. Now it appears like Lonzo is on his way to form an elite defensive backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday and will get a prime target for lob passes in former Duke star Zion Williamson, who is expected to be selected by New Orleans with the top pick in next week’s draft.

