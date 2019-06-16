Pelicans could trade No. 4 pick just acquired from Lakers, report says

The Pelicans acquired a staggering amount of young assets from Los Angeles and have the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft.

The Pelicans could have more in the works.

New Orleans traded star big man Anthony Davis to the Lakers on Saturday in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, according to an ESPN report. Multiple teams have shown “significant interest” in trading for the No. 4 pick, and New Orleans is willing to listen.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Teams are already expressing significant interest in the No. 4 overall pick belonging now to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are expected to continue over the next few days. This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

The Pelicans acquired a staggering amount of young assets from Los Angeles and have the No. 1 pick in next week’s draft — presumably Duke star Zion Williamson. Regardless, conversations about possible deals for the No. 4 pick are expected to take place for the “next few days,” the report states.

Los Angeles made blockbuster offers when Davis asked New Orleans for a trade in February, but it appears like the Lakers’ unexpected success in this year’s draft lottery sweetened the deal. The Pelicans also engaged in discussions with Boston, but its refusal to move Jayson Tatum apparently caused a halt in negotiations.

The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

While New Orleans finished 2018-19 with a 33-49 record and missed the postseason, its summer haul could set up success for years to come.