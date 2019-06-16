NBA reacts to Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis

The NBA world is as surprised as you are that Anthony Davis is going to the Lakers.

The NBA world is still reeling from the Anthony Davis trade just like you are.

Oh, did you miss that? Yeah, Davis is going to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal featuring Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks including the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, according to ESPN.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Just a few weeks ago, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said she would trade Davis to the Lakers “over my dead body.” And yet, here we are.

So just to put this deal — and the surprise around it — into perspective, we put together some of the best reactions from the NBA world for your enjoyment.

And here…we…go.

NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis trade

Season finished two days ago and we already have Won bombs. Sheeeeshh its gonna be a CRAZY summer. #ADtoLA — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 15, 2019

This Leauge👀 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 15, 2019

Pelicans made out smooth… — David West (@D_West30) June 15, 2019

Interesting note: LaVar Ball is at Drew League getting to watch son LaMelo play a game when deal sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, 3 No. 1 picks to New Orleans for Anthony Davis was announced on PA. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 15, 2019

The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

For the Lakers this is a massive gamble on one year with Anthony Davis & LeBron James. I say gamble because all you have to do is look back at their recent history—the Dwight Howard, Steve Nash trades— to see how this could go very wrong. But if it goes right….!? — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2019

How the Lakers sending Lonzo to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/fXUum2VRSt — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2019

Anthony Davis leaving for the Lakers like pic.twitter.com/GtDB9XJs4C — NC 👑 (@NCommentarys) June 15, 2019

Welp there goes the first domino… Things about to get interesting…💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) June 15, 2019