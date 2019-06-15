While some believe Russell and Irving could coexist in a backcourt together, it doesn’t appear they’ll get the chance.

If the Nets are to sign Kyrie Irving it could come at the cost of D’Angelo Russell.

According to a report from SNY, which cites sources familiar with the Nets, if the current Celtics guard does decide to play for Brooklyn, it is highly unlikely Russell returns.

It was reported earlier this year that some believe the two players could coexist in the backcourt together, but it would appear they will not get that chance.

Russell has constantly said he would like to return to Brooklyn where he made his first All-Star team after posting a career year with the Nets last season, but he also said he understands if he isn’t able to make that happen.

“I definitely want to be here,” the restricted free agent said, via the New York Daily News in April. “But I also know it’s a business, too. So. I’m not going to play that role like I don’t know what could possibly happen. Say somebody comes here that I have to be a part of (a transaction to acquire them), I know that could be a possibility.

“So, I just want to stay in this moment and not speak too soon about anything.”

Irving and the Nets reportedly have serious interest in one another and the guard wants to play for Brooklyn.

But if that is to happen it does not appear it will be with Russell.

The Lakers and Knicks also remain interested in signing Irving and reportedly do not believe they are out of the running for the guard.

There are reportedly several teams interested in Russell as well who could hit the open market this offseason. The Pacers are one with noted interest.