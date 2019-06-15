Kyrie Irving free agency rumors: Celtics hope trading for Anthony Davis will convince All-Star guard to stay

The Celtics’ confidence they will be able to re-sign Kyrie Irving has “eroded” but they hope a deal for Anthony Davis could get him to stay.

The Celtics are doing all they can to keep Kyrie Irving even if they may feel it is a lost cause at this point.

Boston’s belief Kyrie Irving will sign with them in free agency this offseason has “eroded,” according to the Boston Globe. However, there is hope that acquiring Anthony Davis in a trade with the Pelicans could convince the All-Star guard to stay.

While it has been reported for a while Irving is already planning to sign with the Nets in free agency, the Celtics reportedly believe Irving’s fickle nature could convince him to stay if they are to acquire Davis.

Now, even if Irving still does leave in free agency, that will reportedly not keep Boston from still pursuing Davis.

The Pelicans big man has reportedly repeatedly said he will not sign long term with the Celtics, so that could deter Boston from giving up tons of assets to get him.

The Celtics and Lakers are reportedly the favorites to land Davis, but the Pelicans do not want to deal the center to Los Angeles because of several factors.

One important reason being that they believe Davis’ agent Rich Paul and the Lakers tried to orchestrate a trade after he told New Orleans he would not sign with them long term.

Boston still has the most assets to give in a deal for Davis, but the question it will have to answer will be if it wants to give up those assets when the All-Star could very well leave.

Several other teams could also make a deal for Davis, but Los Angeles and Boston remain the two most pundits are talking about.