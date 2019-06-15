NBA free agency: DeMarcus Cousins ‘open’ to re-signing with Warriors

“It was a weird summer last summer. So you never know how things work out,” Cousins said. “We’ll see which way the wind blows.”

DeMarcus Cousins has been rather quiet about his impending free agency, though he indicated after the NBA Finals that he would consider returning to the Warriors.

“I’m open,” Cousins told reporters. “We’ll see what happens.”

Cousins was in a tough position last offseason when he entered free agency. He was dealing with a torn Achilles, which he suffered while playing with the Pelicans, that would keep him sidelined much into the 2018-19 season. He ended up signing a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors.

“It was a weird summer last summer. So you never know how things work out,” Cousins said (via the San Jose Mercury News). “I’m open and I’ll make the best decision for myself and my family. We’ll see which way the wind blows.”

Cousins had an up-and-down year with Golden State. He was cleared to play in January but struggled at times while adjusting to his role. Then he tore his left quad muscle in Game 2 of Golden State’s opening-round playoff series against the Clippers. He missed several games before returning in the finals.

“Tough season for him in terms of coming off the injury, and then getting injured again in the playoffs. So it was not easy for him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But I think he contributed and I think he learned a lot and I think our guys really enjoyed being around him. I know I did. He helped us. He helped us win a lot of games.”

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30 games.

“A lot of trials and tribulations. A lot of things to overcome. Through all of that, you’ve learned a lot,” Cousins said. “I appreciate this season. It was incredible. I experienced a lot of things. I’ve grown as a player. I’ve grown as a person. I’m grateful for every moment that happened throughout this season.”