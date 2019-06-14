Thompson suffered the injury in the third quarter on a breakaway.

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, his agent told ESPN.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

Thompson suffered the injury in the third quarter on a breakaway. Danny Green went up to contest a shot and Thompson was thrown off balance on his way down before his knee twisted awkwardly.

How did Klay Thompson come back into the game after this? His knee looks like it’s dislocated on this play pic.twitter.com/yC7hqwmGNk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 14, 2019

He stayed down for a minute and initially went to the locker room. But, because he had been awarded two free throws he couldn’t go just yet. Had he left he would have been ineligible to come back in the game.

Some staffers went and stopped him from leaving and brought him back to the court to take the free throws. He hit both attempts and then went to the locker room after DeMarcus Cousins fouled to give him a chance to get off the court. He did not return.

Klay Thompson hits two free throws after returning from the locker room limping pic.twitter.com/enPKGIWoDX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 14, 2019

He was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Klay Thompson is seen walking by the Warriors locker room on crutches. pic.twitter.com/U8IoHkvvJI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

Thompson scored 30 points in the game before exiting.

Toronto went on to close out the Warriors with a 114-110 victory to earn its first championship in franchise history.