NBA Finals 2019: Kawhi Leonard revels in Raptors’ success

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard was delighted after winning another NBA championship.

Kawhi Leonard reveled in the Raptors’ first NBA title after beating the Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Raptors completed a 4-2 series win in the NBA Finals courtesy of a 114-110 victory at Oracle Arena.

Leonard became just the third player to win the Finals MVP with two different teams, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, having also claimed the prize with the Spurs in 2014.

After playing just nine games with the Spurs last season due to a quad injury before being traded to the Raptors in July 2018, Leonard reflected on a difficult period.

“Last summer, I was going through a lot, I was going through a lot, and I had a great support system,” he told ESPN.

“I just kept working hard, working hard and had my mind set on this goal right here. I came to a team, their mindset was the same as mine, trying to get that Larry (O’Brien Trophy) over there.

“This is what I play basketball for, this is what I work out for all summer, during the season, and I am happy that my hard work paid off.”

After just one campaign with the Raptors, Leonard is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

But the 27-year-old said any talk about his future would have to wait.

“I’m going to enjoy this with my teammates and coaches and think about that later,” Leonard said.

