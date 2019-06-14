The Raptors star was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP after his team’s 114-110 win over the Warriors in Game 6 at Oracle Arena.

Kawhi Leonard’s fantastic postseason run has been capped off with another individual accolade.

The Raptors star was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP after his team’s 114-110 win over the Warriors in Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday.

Leonard had 22 points in the championship-clinching win and he was great throughout the series. He averaged 28.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in the six games against Golden State.

Leonard is just the third player ever to win the Finals MVP with two different teams, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James. Leonard also took home the award with the Spurs in 2014.

The 27-year-old star almost single-handedly carried the Raptors to the first title in franchise history. The team went to him time and again for clutch buckets and he delivered. He even knocked down one of the biggest shots in franchise history: a crazy bouncing buzzer beater in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the 76ers in the second round.

The Raptors acquired Leonard — along with Danny Green — from the Spurs in exchange for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan in a blockbuster trade last offseason. Leonard is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent later this month.

Regardless of what happens this summer, that deal paid off big time for the Raptors.