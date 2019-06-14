Rozier is a restricted free agent and the Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

Terry Rozier could end up back in a Celtics uniform, after all.

The 25-year-old guard, who’s set to be a restricted free agent, is “more than open” to returning to the Celtics if Kyrie Irving inks a deal elsewhere, according to a report from NBC Sports Boston, which cites an unidentified league source.

Irving is “prepared to sign with the Nets” this summer, according to a report from the Boston Herald.

Rozier was originally selected by Boston out of Louisville with the 16th pick in the 2015 draft and has spent his entire four-year career with the team.

“Just looking for a team that’s going to let me be myself, a team that treats me like family and just go from there,” Rozier said during an appearance on “Jalen and Jacoby” in mid-May. “I’m not a hard person to work with. I’m a team-first type of guy. Whoever I decide to make that decision with, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be great.”

Rozier averaged nine points and 2.9 assists in 22.7 minutes per game for Boston in 2018-19. But, he shot just 38.7% from the field and appeared unhappy with his role.

“I might have to go (if the Celtics’ roster remains the same),” Rozier said on ESPN’s “First Take” last month. “I put up with a lot this year, so, you know, I said what I said after the season (and) I think we all know that I’m not trying to step into that again.”

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told reporters earlier this month he’s a “big fan” of Rozier.

“I think that if Terry was in the right circumstance and the right role, I think he would love playing in Boston, is my opinion,” Ainge said, via MassLive.com. “And if not, then I think Terry would let me know that. But Terry and I have a very good relationship, as Terry does with (coach) Brad (Stevens) as well.”

The Bulls and Knicks are both expected to be interested in Rozier this offseason. The Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs with another team.