Tobias Harris could be considering joining a new team.

The Nets and the 26-year-old forward have mutual interest, according to The Athletic, which cited unidentified league sources. Harris grew up in New York and attended high school on Long Island.

Harris, who was sent from the Clippers to the 76ers at the trade deadline, averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 27 regular season games for Philadelphia.

The 76ers reportedly want to re-sign Harris and are expected to offer him a max contract.

“The top of the list for me is a winning culture and No. 2 is loyalty,” Harris said shortly after the 76ers traded for him. “Just finding the right situation for team basketball, a winning culture and loyalty from both sides. This team has made a big trade and I’m hopeful it can be a long-term partnership.”

Harris has bounced around the NBA and has played for five teams in eight seasons, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range in 546 career appearances.

“There’s only so many players that are super stable in the NBA, let’s just be upfront with that,” Harris said about his approach to free agency earlier this month, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “For me, honestly, style of play is a huge thing. Culture. A chance to be able to win. Just being in the playoffs here and getting that feeling.”

The 76ers finished 2018-19 with a 51-31 record and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they fell to the Raptors in seven games.

The Nets, meanwhile, exceeded expectations and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15. They were topped by the 76ers in five games in their first-round series.

The Nets also have been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving and were, at one point, the betting favorites to sign him.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson’s brother, Steve, was one of Harris’ coaches in high school, according to the Athletic.

The Kings, Pacers, Mavericks and Jazz reportedly will pursue Harris, as well.