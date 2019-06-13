Kevin Durant’s mother opens up about son’s injury: ‘He’s having a rough time right now’

Kevin Durant’s No. 1 fan has opened up about how the Warriors star is dealing with the aftermath of his Achilles injury.

Wanda Durant, Kevin’s mother, appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) to give an update on Kevin, who flew to New York Tuesday to have an MRI on his injured leg.

“Emotionally, it’s a little tough for him. Physically, of course, you all saw he went down. He’s having a rough time right now,” she said.

FULL INTERVIEW: @mamadurant opens up about son @KDTrey5‘s dramatic injury during Game 5 of the #NBAFinals and his future in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/B1ZE5nDErl — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2019

Wanda was at home watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals when she saw Kevin hobble off the Raptors’ court just 12 minutes into his return from a calf injury that sidelined him for a month.

“I was excited because he was doing so well and then when it happened I kinda just sunk,” Wanda said of watching her son get hurt. “I was just glued on him and glued on his eyes to see how he was doing.

“(It was) hurtful to see the anguish in his eyes and he looked as though he felt somewhat dejected.”

While the Warriors acknowledged it was an Achilles injury, it’s unclear how extreme it is. Wanda said she was able to talk to her son shortly after the injury happened when he was taken back to the locker room.

“I talked to him about 5-10 minutes afterward and he told me not to cry. Because you know he just worked so hard to get back to play. He just told me not to worry, it’s going to be okay,” she said.

Many have criticized the Warriors on putting Durant back in the game too soon. Wanda said there was no way Kevin would have been able to go play unless the doctors felt he was ready.

“It’s still out right now, he felt that he was able to play and they said that he could play,” she said. “We still have to analyze that see if they made the right decision.”

She added: “The doctors said that he was OK. Kevin couldn’t have gone on his own to say I’m gonna play without the advisement of the doctors.”

Wanda then thanked all the fans and well-wishers who sent kind words her way over Kevin’s recovery.