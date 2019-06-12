NBA trade rumors: Pelicans engaged with ‘several teams’ about Anthony Davis deal

The Lakers, who have been interested in acquiring Davis since he asked for a trade in January, “remain aggressive,” according to ESPN.

New Orleans could be looking to move Anthony Davis by next week.

The Pelicans appear to want to trade the star big man before the NBA Draft on June 20 and are engaged in talks with “several teams,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers, who have been interested in acquiring Davis since he asked for a trade in January, “remain aggressive,” Wojnarowski said during a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter.

New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin is asking for an “All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks” for Davis, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

Los Angeles reportedly offered the Pelicans multiple packages for Davis before the deadline, which included young players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others, but no deal was ultimately reached. However, that was before Griffin’s hiring. New Orleans has reportedly explored multi-team deals, as well.

Davis has reportedly expressed interest in the Knicks and Lakers, who have the No. 3 and 4 picks in the draft, respectively. New York is reportedly wary of giving up valuable assets for Davis, but the Celtics, Bucks and others could still step into the picture.

The Pelicans surprisingly won the lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, which is widely expected to be former Duke star Zion Williamson.