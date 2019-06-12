NBA Draft 2019 rumors: Rockets may be looking to trade into top 20

The Rockets do not currently hold a selection in the upcoming draft.

The Rockets could be looking to acquire a pick.

Houston has been “trying to get first-round level prospects in for workouts, baiting agents with the idea they can and likely will trade for a pick in the top 20,” according to a report from Basketball Insiders. The Rockets do not currently hold a selection in the upcoming draft.

Houston has discussed a deal that would potentially send center Clint Capela to Boston, the report says. The Celtics hold three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 20 and 22 — in 2019.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has made “all players and picks” available this offseason, according to an earlier report from ESPN. It is highly unlikely the team deals star James Harden, though, that report notes.

Houston finished 2018-19 with a 53-29 record but fell to the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State has eliminated Houston from the playoffs two straight seasons.

“I can promise you, we’re going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here,” Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta told reporters last month. “We will go to battle every year. We’re going to have a strong offseason, and we’re going to do whatever we can to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that.”

Houston is also reportedly expected to explore dealing Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker while Chris Paul could be moved, as well.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET.