Grizzlies hiring Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as new coach, report says

Jenkins has worked under Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee and Atlanta with the Hawks.

The Grizzlies have a new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has hired Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to replace J.B. Bickerstaff.

Jenkins spent one season with the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer. He also filled the same role when Budenholzer was the coach of the Hawks from 2013-17.

Before his time in Atlanta, Jenkins was the coach of the Austin Toros in the NBA G League and served as an assistant for the team four years before that.

Jenkins is the third coach from Budenholzer’s staff to be named as a head coach — Quin Snyder now coaches the Jazz and Kenny Atkinson leads the Nets.

Bickerstaff was fired by the Grizzlies at the end of the regular season after the team finished with a 33-49 record. Aside from letting Bickerstaff go, the Grizzles also made big changes in the front office, demoting general manager Chris Wallace to a scout and promoting Tayshaun Prince to vice president of basketball affairs.

Jason Wexler also was announced as the new team president and Zachary Z. Kleiman was named the executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Grizzlies are hoping for a far better season in 2019-20, with the team owning the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft.