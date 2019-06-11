“It’s an Achilles injury. I don’t know the extent of it,” Myers said while making a statement after the Warriors’ 106-105 win.

The Warriors were emotional about Kevin Durant’s injury Monday.

Durant suffered a leg injury in the second quarter of Game 5 in the 2019 NBA Finals. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he was “devastated” for Durant, and other members of the organization also spoke about the injury, including president of basketball operations Bob Myers.

“It’s an Achilles injury.” Bob Myers shares the news of KD’s injury. pic.twitter.com/tdQmNYDVka — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2019

“It’s an Achilles injury. I don’t know the extent of it,” Myers said while close to tears at a press conference after the Warriors’ 106-105 win. “He’ll have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back he went through four weeks with our medical team and it was thorough.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand this world. If you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department. … Let me tell you something about Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant loves to play basketball. And the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong.”

Durant’s appearance was his first since he suffered a calf injury against the Rockets in the second round.

“I just feel so bad for him to be honest,” Warriors star Stephen Curry told reporters. “Nobody should have to go through something like that. Especially with this stage that we have.”

Durant scored 11 points in 12 minutes in Game 5 before his injury forced him to head to the locker room.

“He’s going to come back stronger. I know he is,” Golden State guard Klay Thompson said after the victory. “He’s got so much more good basketball in him.”

Durant is expected to decline the player option in his contract this summer and become a free agent.

The Warriors will host Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday.