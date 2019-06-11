Warriors’ Steve Kerr: ‘I’m just devastated for’ Kevin Durant

Durant re-injured his leg in Game 5, which Golden State went on to win 106-105, and was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Kevin Durant’s return to the court lasted less than a half.

The Warriors star strained his calf in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Rockets and missed the next nine games. He returned Monday in the potential decisive matchup of the NBA Finals against the Raptors in Toronto and played 12 minutes before re-injuring his leg.

Durant did not return to the game, which Golden State went on to win 106-105, and he was seen leaving the arena on crutches.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed Durant’s injury when he met with reporters after the victory.

“I just told the team I didn’t know what to say,” Kerr said. “On the one hand, I’m so proud of them. Just the amazing heart and grit that they showed. On the other, I’m just devastated for Kevin. It’s a bizarre feeling that we all have right now. An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time.”

The 30-year-old star left the floor after he came up limping following a drive to the basket with a little more than 9:45 to play before halftime. He was then helped back to the locker room by teammates Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Durant scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed two rebounds before exiting. He’ll undergo an MRI on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Warriors ended up holding off the Raptors when Kyle Lowry missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

“We got stops. Our defense was bending down the stretch, but we didn’t break,” Kerr said. “The last stop was tremendous, amazing defense on that last play from all five guys.”

The Warriors will host the Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.