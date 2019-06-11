NBA Finals 2019: 3 takeaways from Warriors’ thrilling Game 5 win over Raptors

Although Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney re-aggravated injuries in the contest and left the game, the Warriors held on.

Golden State managed to keep its championship dreams alive with a 106-105 win in Toronto in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Although Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney re-aggravated injuries in the matchup and left the game, the Warriors held on.

The Warriors will head back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 in hopes of forcing a Game 7.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State’s season-saving victory:

The Warriors were hot from deep

Golden State made five straight 3-pointers early in the first quarter, and its efficient shooting carried it throughout the game.

The Warriors finished with 20 made 3-pointers compared to Toronto’s eight.

Despite this large margin, the Raptors kept things close, so a cold night could tip the scales moving forward.

DeMarcus Cousins bounced back in a big way

Cousins has been mediocre since his stellar performance in Game 2, but resurfaced Monday.

Golden State started Game 5 with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in the frontcourt and brought Andrew Bogut off the bench before Cousins.

But, when Cousins did get in, he was very productive. The big man tallied 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in just 20 minutes. Earning back the trust of the coaching staff will help the offense’s versatility.

Toronto got to the line with ease

The Raptor’s negated the Warriors’ 3-point shooting by being aggressive and getting to the line. This was critical to staying close in the contest.

Toronto attempted 27 free throws while Golden State only managed to notch 14.

The Warriors’ injuries to Durant and Looney appear to be affecting their defensive awareness.

Game 6 will tipoff Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.