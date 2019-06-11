Kevin Durant appeared to re-aggravate his injury early in the second quarter and did not return.

Kyle Lowry was one shot away from winning a championship for the Raptors, but clanged a late-game 3-pointer in a loss.

Golden State topped the Raptors 106-105 Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to force a Game 6.

The top storyline entering the night was the the return of Kevin Durant, who had been out since straining his calf in the second round. He started off hot, scoring 11 points in his first 12 minutes on 3-of-5 shooting. But he appeared to re-aggravate his injury early in the second quarter.

He was assisted off the court and did not return in the contest.

Kevin Durant goes down…. pic.twitter.com/fSjEB1QiQv — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

Kawhi Leonard ended up with 26 points and 12 rebounds. His personal 10-0 run in the fourth quarter was crucial for the Raptors down the stretch. Five other Raptors were double-digit scorers, but it wasn’t enough to stop the two-time defending champions.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 31 points on five made 3-pointers. He was trailed by Klay Thompson’s 26 points and seven 3-pointers while Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double once again.

Game 6 will tipoff at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena.