Warriors star Kevin Durant injured his Achilles in Game 5 against the Raptors, president of basketball operations Bob Myers told reporters postgame. He’ll undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

“It’s an Achilles injury. … He’ll have an MRI tomorrow.” Bob Myers holds back tears as he explains the magnitude of Kevin Durant’s injury. pic.twitter.com/glQ6j5hATe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

The 30-year-old star attempted to drive to the basket with a little more than 9:45 to play before halftime. He went down, grabbed his leg and was helped off the court by trainers.

Kevin Durant goes down…. pic.twitter.com/fSjEB1QiQv — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

Durant then headed back to the locker room and was joined by teammates Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala accompanied Kevin Durant to the locker room after he appeared to re-injure his calf. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Psx6Gvul5l — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2019

He left the arena on crutches in a walking boot.

Durant leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches pic.twitter.com/eccyf5bB8f — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) June 11, 2019

Raptors fans initially cheered as Durant was leaving the floor. But, they quickly followed with a “KD” chant.

Durant strained his calf in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Rockets and missed the next nine games. He returned Monday in the potential decisive matchup of the NBA Finals in Toronto and played 12 minutes before the injury.

Durant scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed two rebounds before exiting.

The Warriors went on to win 106-105. They’ll host Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday.