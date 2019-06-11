NBA Finals 2019: Warriors’ Kevin Durant appears to re-aggravate injury, leaves Game 5 in second quarter

Durant scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed two rebounds before exiting.

Kevin Durant appeared to re-aggravate his calf injury in the second quarter of Game 5 against the Raptors.

The 30-year-old star attempted to drive to the basket with a little more than 9:45 to play before halftime. He went down, grabbed his leg and was helped off the court by trainers.

Kevin Durant goes down…. pic.twitter.com/fSjEB1QiQv — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 11, 2019

Durant then headed back to the locker room and was joined by teammates Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala accompanied Kevin Durant to the locker room after he appeared to re-injure his calf. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Psx6Gvul5l — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2019

Raptors fans initially cheered as Durant was leaving the floor. But, they quickly followed with a “KD” chant.

Durant strained his calf in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Rockets and missed the next nine games. He returned Monday in the potential decisive matchup of the NBA Finals in Toronto and played 12 minutes before the injury.

Durant scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and grabbed two rebounds before exiting.

The Warriors entered Game 5 trailing the Raptors 3-1 in the series. They’re going for their third straight championship and fourth title in the last five seasons.