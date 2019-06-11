Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star will play in Game 5 vs. Raptors

“We’ll start him and play him in short spurts and see how he responds,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters pregame.

Kevin Durant will be back in the Warriors’ lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State star went through a full shootaround Monday and will start when the Warriors face the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, coach Steve Kerr told reporters pregame.

“We’ll start him and play him in short spurts and see how he responds,” Kerr said, via TSN

Durant has been sidelined with a strained right calf since last month but was listed as questionable Sunday after being cleared to practice for the first time since getting hurt.

Before going down with the injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists through 11 playoff games. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season.

The Warriors have gone 6-3 in Durant’s absence during the postseason, though all three defeats have been in the championship series against the Raptors.

Toronto holds a 3-1 series lead over Golden State and has a chance to claim the franchise’s first title in front of a home crowd.

Monday’s tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.