Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans want All-Star, young player, 2 picks in exchange for star

The Knicks, Nets, Clippers and Lakers have all inquired about a potential deal for Davis, according to the report.

The Pelicans have set their asking price for Anthony Davis.

New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin is asking for an “All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks” in exchange for Davis, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

The report adds:

“Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks — and vice versa. That’s certainly a starting place in trade talks, but there remains uncertainty on how many assets teams will be willing to move for Davis, who could leave as a free agent next July.”

The Knicks and Lakers are Davis’ “two desired long-term destinations,” according to The Athletic, while the Clippers and Nets have also inquired about a potential deal. The Pelicans could also consider a three-team trade.

The six-time All-Star told the Pelicans in late January he did not plan to re-sign when he could opt out of his contract after 2019-20 and asked the team to move him. The Pelicans, however, surprisingly won the lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, which is widely expected to be former Duke star Zion Williamson.

Griffin, who was hired in mid-April, believes the team may be able to convince Davis to re-evaluate his decision not to ink an extension.

“There are a lot reasons for him to believe that this will be different,” Griffin told NBA TV in May. “What it starts with is just us doing what we say we’re going to do, one step at a time. Over time, I think he’s going to see there is a trust level that he should have in us.

“I believe strongly he has always wanted to be part of the market, but, understandably, the kid wants to win.”

Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds in 56 games in 2018-19. The Pelicans finished with a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.