Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star plans to play in Game 5, reports say

Durant, who has been out since last month, went through a full shootaround Monday and is receiving further treatment on his calf.

Kevin Durant should be back in the Warriors’ lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State star went through a full shootaround Monday and is receiving further treatment on his calf, with coach Steve Kerr saying Durant’s availability would be a “game-time decision.”

However, ESPN reported Durant plans to play in the pivotal showdown against the Raptors. NBC Sports Bay Area previously reported that Durant is expected to play.

“He’s listed to a game-time decision.” Steve Kerr gives an update on Kevin Durant ahead of Game 5. pic.twitter.com/ZJHejQF7JX — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 10, 2019

Durant has been sidelined with a strained right calf since last month but was listed as questionable Sunday after being cleared to practice for the first time since getting hurt.

Before going down with the injury, Durant was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists through 11 playoff games. He averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season.

The Warriors have gone 6-3 in Durant’s absence during the postseason, though all three defeats have been in the championship series against the Raptors.

Toronto holds a 3-1 series lead over Golden State and has a chance to claim the franchise’s first title in front of a home crowd.

Monday’s tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.