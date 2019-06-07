Kyrie Irving free agency rumors: Nets clear cap space, are ‘serious contender’ to sign star

Brooklyn “has emerged as a serious contender” to ink Irving to a deal this summer, according to a report from ESPN.

Brooklyn “has emerged as a serious contender” to ink Irving to a deal this summer, according to a report from ESPN. The team is also hoping to be an attractive destination for the “biggest free agents in the marketplace.”

Brooklyn was, at one point, the betting favorites to sign Irving. He was a Nets fan while growing up in New Jersey, according to the New York Post.

The Nets have the best odds to land Kyrie 👀 (via @br_betting) pic.twitter.com/gQnoWxoDzV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2019

The Nets may have improved their chances of landing Irving by acquiring Taurean Prince from the Hawks in exchange for the No. 17 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, a protected first-round selection in 2020 and Allen Crabbe, according to ESPN. Brooklyn will also receive a 2021 second-round pick in the deal.

The Nets created an additional $18 million in cap space in the trade and now have room to sign two max players, the report notes.

Brooklyn is clearing $18M in additional salary cap space for July, which gives the Nets $46M in salary cap space to sign a max free agent and even retain restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell. Without Russell, the Nets have two max salary slots. https://t.co/diOiBOkhOZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

Prince, 25, should be a valuable rotation player for the Nets. He averaged 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range for Atlanta in 2018-19, his third season in the NBA.

The Nets exceeded expectations last season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15. They were topped by the 76ers in five games in their first-round series.

Irving averaged 23.8 points and 6.9 assists for Boston this season but his chances of re-signing with the team are reportedly “low.” He has also been linked to the Lakers and Knicks.