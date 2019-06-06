NBA Finals 2019: Raptors aren’t focused on who is or isn’t playing for Warriors

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were out for Game 3, but the Raptors insist they are focusing on themselves in the NBA Finals.

The Raptors will not allow their play to be affected by the Warriors’ injury woes in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors were missing Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney for Game 3 and lost 123-109 at home, with recently returned DeMarcus Cousins also evidently out of sorts.

Victory on the road gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead in the series, but coach Nick Nurse insists his team paid little attention to the late absence of Thompson, who had taken part in warmups.

“It doesn’t impact it very much,” he told reporters. “I think we’re at the point of this series where we’ve got to get out and guard these dudes, whoever’s out there.

“We’ve got to get playing our defense, quit worrying so much about special plays, this, that, and the other thing. We need to get into the ball.

“When you’re guarding it, be great at guarding the ball; when your man doesn’t have it, help, make the rotations; if somebody goes to help, help the helper.

“Fly out at shooters and block out. We’ve got to do a better job of that if we want to win.”

Takin’ whatever bridge we want back to SF up 2-1. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/udlQ2YwEaS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019

And Kyle Lowry says the Raptors will not be concerned by any updates on Thompson and Durant before Friday’s Game 4 in Oakland (early indications are Thompson will play, but Durant’s status remains unclear).

“We have just got to prepare the same way. We’re a real defensive-minded team,” he said. “We know they’ve got those type of weapons, but we’ve got to just prepare ourselves to be focused on ourselves.

“And that’s the one thing we have always done: continued to work on ourselves and work on what we can do.

“We can’t control anything else what the Warriors do, we’ve just got to go out there and do what we can do to get better, continue to grow, and see what we can make adjustments on.”