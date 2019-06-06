NBA Finals 2019: 3 takeaways from the Raptors’ Game 3 road win over the Warriors

Toronto took control in the third quarter against a depleted Warriors team and held on for a 123-109 win at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

The Warriors are going to have to come back in a playoff series for the first time in a while.

Toronto took control in the third quarter against a depleted Warriors team and came away with a 123-109 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. It now leads the series, 2-1.

Golden State was playing without Klay Thompson, who missed the game with a strained hamstring. Kevin Durant has also been out since straining his calf in the Warriors’ second round series while an injured Kevon Looney will be sidelined for the rest of the Finals after suffering an injury in Game 2 against Toronto.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors’ win

Raptors starters deliver

The Raptors received significant contributions from all of their starters Wednesday.

Star Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to lead his team to the win while Kyle Lowry bounced back with 23 points.

Danny Green (18 points) gave Toronto a big boost by hitting 6 of his 10 3-point attempts and Pascal Siakam chipped in 18 points. Marc Gasol also added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Danny Green (18 PTS, 6 3PM) hits three late triples in Q3 to extend the lead!

The Warriors couldn’t key on one player defensively, which made the Raptors hard to beat. Toronto will look to replicate its success in Game 4.

Stephen Curry was phenomenal

Stephen Curry was absolutely fantastic for Golden State.

Curry almost single-handedly kept the Warriors in the game for much of the night. Despite being the focus of the Raptors’ defense, Curry found a way to create opportunities for himself off the dribble and by using screens.

Steph Curry pours in 25 1st half PTS for the Warriors in Game 3!

Curry finished with 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting and added eight rebounds, along with seven assists. He also knocked down 6 of his 14 3-point attempts.

But, the Warriors’ didn’t receive much scoring outside of their lone healthy star, which brings us to our next takeaway.

Warriors were a one-man show offensively

No other Golden State player really stepped up to help Curry offensively.

Draymond Green had a solid game as he recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. However, he turned the ball over four times and had a quiet first half. Andre Iguodala scored 11 points but disappeared for long stretches offensively.

DeMarcus Cousins, who was instrumental in the Warriors’ Game 2 win, was 1-of-7 shooting and a minus-12 for the matchup.

The Warriors will hope their other stars return soon.