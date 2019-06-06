Vince Carter says he’ll play one more NBA season

Vince Carter, 42, has played 21 seasons with eight different teams.

This is it for Vince Carter.

The 2019-20 season will be the final one for the eight-time All-Star, he announced on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Wednesday.

“What you gonna do?” Stephen Jackson asked Carter. “You got one more run?”

“I got one more in me,” Carter said. “One more run in me.”

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Carter, 42, has played 21 NBA seasons with eight NBA teams.

He spent time with the Raptors, Nets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Magic, Hawks, Kings and Suns.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

“I’ve got one (left),” he said. “Last one.”

Carter was the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year and a member of the All-Rookie Team.

He has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his career.

But, as good as his scoring and entire game was, he’ll always be remembered for his athleticism, which allowed him to jump over anything in his path.

Even a 7-2 center.

Everyone but Frédéric Weis wish Vince Carter a happy 41st birthday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Co5KiYTBBp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 26, 2018

Carter’s dunk over Frederic Weis in the 2000 Summer Olympics became an iconic moment in his career and was dubbed by French media “le dunk de la mort,” translated as “the dunk of death.”

Carter was taken No. 5 overall by the Warriors in the 1998 NBA Draft after earning a place as a second-team All-American with North Carolina.

He went on to win the Dunk Contest in 2000 running away with the competition with his infamous “Cookie Jar” slam and another 360 windmill.

Carter will finish his NBA career in the top 20 all time in scoring and field goals made.